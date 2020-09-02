Patrick Mahomes is racking up on rings in 2020. The Chief Quarterback won his first Super Bowl back in February. He subsequently signed the richest contract in the history of North American sports back in July. Mahomes became the first pro athlete to sign a half a billion-dollar contract. The deal is worth $503 million.

On Tuesday (Sept. 1) the Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl Championship rings for their win against the San Francisco 49ers back in February.

In addition to receiving some new diamond-filled finger jewelry, Mahomes had plans to give one out as well. The 24-year-old star proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, immediately after the Super Bowl ring ceremony. He decorated one of Arrowhead Stadium’s suites with flowers with a sign that read, “Will You Marry Me?”

On Brittany’s Instagram story, she wrote “So this happened.” Patrick Mahomes and Matthews are high school sweethearts, so she’s been with him shooting in the gym, or in Mahomes case, throwing on the field. Congrats to the future Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes.