Last week a report emerged about an attack on R. Kelly by a fellow inmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. Kelly’s attorney stated that he was unaware of the severity of the injuries at the time, however, now there appears to be more clarity.



Page Six reports the inmate who attacked R. Kelly was caught “stomping on [Kelly’s] head, repeatedly,” and attempted to stab the singer with a pen but was stopped. In light of the news, Kelly’s attorney Steven Greenberg has asked for the court to release the singer on bail.



“This is an inmate that never should have been anywhere near Mr. Kelly, an individual who is charged with the most violent of crimes, and one who plainly has no respect for the rules, he has the phrase ‘Fu** The Feds’ tattooed on his face,” Greenberg’s wrote in the motion.



The last update on his housing revealed R. Kelly is in solitary confinement to ensure his safety. The assault occurred after the inmate was upset about a protest in support of the singer outside the jail resulting in a lockdown.