Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon will be back on the field next week, but now he is partnering with Lids. Lids will unveil new Melvin Gordon customizations for hats, along with a future hat design that will be part of a series of new branded content.



“I have been a member of the #LidsLoyal since I was a kid,” said Gordon. “Going to the mall and getting a new hat from Lids has always been a special experience. To be able to partner with such an iconic retailer and ultimately create my own custom hat design is really special to me.”



The first partnership between the two was in October 2019 as he joined the company a Store Associate and its first #HAThlete in a viral campaign called Employee of the Month.

“Melvin Gordon is an incredible athlete on the football field but we are more excited to partner with him because of his longtime affinity for headwear and for our brand,” said Tom Ripley, Chairman and CEO of Lids Sports Group. “We decided to make Melvin the first NFL player Lids partnered with because, among other things, he kept sharing pictures of himself at Lids on social media. He’s clearly passionate about our business and has been a member of the Lids loyalty program since he was a child. We are eager to share that passion with our customers through his customizations, hat design, and our content.”