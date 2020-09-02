New Orleans Pelicans’ Josh Hart clapped back at President Donald Trump over the latest tweet taking shots at the NBA.

Trump sent a tweet Tuesday arguing that people are “tired of watching” the NBA because the league has become so political. He also warned MLB and the NFL against going so political and losing fans. Lastly, he repeated the argument he seized for the last few years about athletes standing for the national anthem — a highly divisive issue.

People are tired of watching the highly political @NBA. Basketball ratings are WAY down, and they won’t be coming back. I hope football and baseball are watching and learning because the same thing will be happening to them. Stand tall for our Country and our Flag!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Hart, whose Pelicans played in the NBA restart, didn’t like Trump’s tweet and his response was priceless.

Trump’s tweet was highly divisive and attacked the NBA, it’d surprisingly that other NBA players didn’t go off on Trump.

Trump should be worried about fixing the nation’s problems and the upcoming election in November. Instead, he takes shots at the NBA because they’re doing more to try and unit this country than he is.