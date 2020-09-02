Sprado has enlisted the help of NLE Choppa for the release of his video for the single “Magic.”



The kaleidoscopic video is directed by WaterWippinEvan and takes you on a trip with Sprado as he spits about the presence of beautiful women. He throws some love to his hometown of Chicago by rapping “more sauce than a Harold’s wing,” a sly shout out to the city’s staple chicken spots.



“It was dope to bring this song to life with NLE Choppa – we both brought our own swag to the visuals,” Sprado said. “This song is only a taste of what I can do. I plan to keep the momentum going and representing Chicago with some more new music dropping real soon.”



The song was featured on Sprado’s Bases Loaded EP which hit back in July. You can see the new video below.