R&B fans were blessed not too long ago with a Verzuz TV battle featuring R&B Divas, Monica and Brandy.

The R&B heavyweights went through a list of classics and even introduced new music to fans. At one point during the battle of the divas, Monica mentioned Caresha, aka Yung Miami from City Girls to which Brandy was a bit confused as to who Caresha was.

“Who?” said Brandy when Monica mentioned Caresha. “My girl from City Girls,” Monica responded to Brandy, who was looking around the room. “Oh, okay. I shoulda known. I’m sorry Caresha,” Brandy responded.

Soon after Yung Miami took to her Instagram to say, “I only know 2 Brandy songs so we even.” Brandy fans weren’t going to let the Florida rapper come for Brandy.

Yung Miami cleared the air quickly by posting, “I was just playing y’all damn I’m singing how you ever right now lol.” She made sure to not let fans take the joke and run with it as a fan quoted her tweet saying, “Keep it cute.” “B*tch I’m playing hoe shut up,” she responded.

Glad for another day to go by, where women in the industry aren’t at odds! We love to see it!