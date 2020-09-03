A$AP Ferg is Not Kicked Out of the Group Says A$AP NAST

It is unclear what the situation is because of the uncertainties of the group. This past week Illz states Ferg isn’t in the group anymore with by posting an Instagram story putting him on blast. A$AP Nast has stated that A$AP Ferg is still in the camp.

Illz states Ferg aint ASAP NO MORE. Sorry guys. That n***a burnt out, songs dumb trash. Mr anthem can’t get right.”

A$AP Nast tweets, “THE TRAP LORD WAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE KICKED OUT OF A$AP FALSE NEWS EVERYBODY GO HOME NOW #ASAPFOREVER.”

A$AP Ferg hasn’t yet confirmed anything in regards to not being with the group or not, but released singles leading up to his forthcoming album.