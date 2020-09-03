Kimora Lee Simmons Launches Baby Phat Beauty Line With Her Daughters

Kimora Lee Simmons became a household name in the early 2000s when she launched her Baby Phat brand.

The streetwear brand was for all the fly girls that wanted to be comfortable, but chic. She eventually sold it but repurchased it in 2019.

The fashion designer is joining the cosmetic world by expanding the Baby Phat brand to beauty alongside her daughters, Ming Simmons, 21, and Aoki Simmons, 18.

“This is the retro brand that’s reborn looking through the eyes of young people like Ming and Aoki,” Kimora, 45, told People. “My girls have been working with me and going to school – and that’s tough. It can be tough, but it’s exciting that we’re pushing that needle forward.”

The brand offers a $45 Shimmer Dreams set which includes lluminating Body Spray, Hydrating Body Lotion, and Plumping Lip Gloss.

“When I launched Baby Phat in 1999, I had to fight for a seat at the table in both the high-fashion and streetwear worlds,” Kimora said in a statement.

“I did that by staying true to myself and bringing up an entire generation who embraced diversity, body positivity, and body confidence all while being unapologetically glam and sexy. Buying back the brand has given me the opportunity to tell that story all over again to a new generation — a generation I raised. Launching into beauty, feels like the most relevant way to tell that story in today’s landscape.”

Baby Phat Beauty plans to donate proceeds of the Shimmer Dreams set to the voting rights organization founded by Stacey Abrams.