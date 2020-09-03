The time is getting closer to the release of Tekashi 69’s first project since his release from prison. The rainbow-haired rapper is getting ready to release his album, “Tattle Tales,” with singles like “Gooba,” “Punani,” “Trollz,” and “Yaya.”

The controversial rapper has gotten under a few people’s skins after the constant trolling. We know 6ix9ine couldn’t be him if he didn’t troll. His past few antics have involved Chicago rappers Lil Durk, Lil Reese, King Von, and more. It doesn’t stop there…..that just the most recent.

6ix9ine has also been raising a few eyebrows after getting certain celebrities to continue to work with him despite his break of the “street code.” Nicki Minaj, Akon, and now Blac Chyna.

In a video on Instagram the controversial rapper can be seen sitting on a car with a flamethrower, accompanied by a 95% naked Blac Chyna. The ex-girlfriend of Tyga can be seen practically naked, with only sprinkles to cover her woman parts. Although he didn’t say, it is only right that we guess a music video is on the way.

Tattle Tales is expected to release September 4th.

