Boosie Badazz Thinks Bill Cosby Should Be Free and Wants to Start a Petition

One thing about Boosie Badazz, he going to speak his mind. No matter what anyone thinks, Boosie is going to Boosie. That is a fact once again as he wants to get a movement going to free Bill Cosby.

Cosby is currently in prison for sexual assault and Boosie must have been reading about the case because he hit the timeline out of nowhere with a statement: “Free Bill Cosby Let’s Start A Petition.”

And that’s basically where it ended. No reason for the statement but Boosie wants him out.

Boosie has had his eyes on inmates lately and also chimed in on Kim Kardashian’s efforts to free C-Murder.

“If you free CMurder I Got You For Life… That’s On Bleek,” Boosie wrote to Kim K on Twitter.

Do you agree with Boosie on the desire to free Bill Cosby?