The violence continues to spread throughout Chicago at an alarming rate. Chicago is on track to be the most violent since 2016, when there were nearly 780 homicides, the most since 796 were recorded in 1996. Daily homicides and shootings continue to impact residents and no end is in site.



As of Sunday, the Police Department has recorded 505 homicides. Nearly identical stats to as of this time in 2016, according to data kept by the Chicago Tribune. At least 4,330 people were shot in all of 2016. Other grim statistics from that year: deadliest month in 23 years, deadliest day in 13 years. It seems as if the residents of Chicago are becoming numb or desensitized to the violence. It has become a part of the daily culture for decades. And it’s hard to find anyone who hasn’t been impacted by gun violence in some form or fashion.



So far this year, 2,703 people have been shot, according to department records. That’s a major jump from last year, when there were 333 homicides at this time and 1,734 people shot, according to statistics.



Local politicians and residents are trying to work side by side to help curve the violence. However, until guns are taken off the streets, Chicago will continue to be an urban war zone.