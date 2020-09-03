As we all are in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, many people have their opinion as to how we can come together to stop police brutality within our communities.

Reality star Waka Flocka has no problem with going on a rant on his Instagram story. Only this time, this opinion received a lot of backlash.

“How can we as a community beg the police to don’t shoot but we killing each other still?” the rapper posted. “We gotta ask ourself how bad do we want true freedom?”

Like many, Chika came across the post and wasn’t having it. “Everybody of every race commits violence against each other, it is not specific to our community,” she began. “What IS specific to us is having these respectability politics used as a condition for us to receive simple human decency from people who swore to serve and protect.”

“In simple terms, nobody else has been asked to stop killing each other if they don’t wanna be killed. this is stupid. and would only come from someone who doesn’t have the range to understand double standards. or umm.. racism?” she continued.

She didn’t end off her message without adding, “In simpler terms, shut the hell up, flocka. thx.”

Do you see where Waka Flocka is coming from?