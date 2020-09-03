Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to announce that he and his family tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we’ve had to endure as family, and for me personally, as well,” he started. “Testing positive for COVID-19 is a lot different than recovering from nasty injuries, getting evicted or being broke, which I’ve been more than a few times.”

He continued, “The reason I feel this is different is my No. 1 priority is to always protect my family, protect my children, my loved ones… so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good.”

The actor stated that they’ve already been self-quarantined and are no longer contagious. “We are counting our blessings right now, because we are well aware that it isn’t always the case that you get on the other end of COVID-19,” he continued. “Some of my best friends have lost their parents, their loved ones, to this virus that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving and it is insidious.”

But The Rock was able to find a silver lining in his own COVID-19 experience. He said his daughters only had sore throats. He added, “Other than that they bounced back and it’s been life as normal. Happy babies running around and playing.”

Johnson uploaded an 11-minute video imploring people to, “Wear your mask, it is a fact, it is the right to do, it is the responsible thing to do, but also, not only for yourself or for your family or loved ones, but also for your fellow human beings… I am not a politician, I am a man who cares about my family deeply and will do everything I can to protect them, but I am also a man who cares about all of you guys.”

Dwayne Johnson joins a countless list of celebrities who revealed that they suffered from COVID-19 including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, P!nk, and more.

He wrapped up his announcement with some precautionary tips that the CDC has been advising us to take since the beginning of the pandemic. “Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings.”