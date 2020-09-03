Oakland rapper GQ is set to release his new EP, A Midsummer’s Nightmare, produced by Hip-Hop icon 9th Wonder. The release is set to release on Jamla Records on September 18.



The album will be pairing of GQ’s smooth and insightful delivery and 9th’s soulful beats

“A Midsummer’s Nightmare, ironically symbolizes the time we’re in as a country and world,” GQ says of the effort. “But also defines the thoughts and moments of myself at this moment in my life. Almost like living a world within a world. Beyond being inspired by the music itself, the inspiration came from life itself and just my current mental space. It’s always fun and an honor to work with 9th. So to do an EP with him was special.”



For a bit more on the life of GQ, before being on the Jamla Roster, he hooped for the UNC Tar Heels and won a national title. He then would have a stint at Lakers camp but injuries opened the door for his music career.



You can see the cover and trackless for the EP below.

