J. Cole’s Signature Sneaker with PUMA Set to Drop in New Nintendo Colorway

J. Cole’s Signature Sneaker with PUMA Set to Drop in New Nintendo Colorway

PUMA’s RS-Dreamer is continuing to shake up the sneaker market. This time PUMA has teamed with iconic video game brand Nintendo for a special colorway of J. Cole’s signature basketball shoe.

The RS-Dreamer Super Mario 64 celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario video game.

Ready to Super Jump for #SuperMario35? The RS-Dreamer #SuperMario 64 from @PUMAHoops is available for purchase starting tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/91l9ucB3FE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 3, 2020

The new sneaker has design elements straight from the video game and brings them to the basketball court. The silhouette features PUMA Hoops technology including a disruptive cord lacing system for a snug and responsive fit, ProFoam midsole, and RS-Foam heel for maximum energy return, and high-abrasion rubber outsole for increased grip.

Advertisement

So long, Bowser. RS-Dreamer Super Mario 64 drops tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/th5BxY1TZj — PUMA (@PUMA) September 3, 2020

With basketball going in both the NBA and WNBA, players will lace up the new sneaker along with previous editions of the RS-Dreamer 1.

The RS-Dreamer Super Mario 64 retails for $125 and will be available starting this Friday, September 4, in-store and online at the Foot Looker Inc. Family of Brands (including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs, Footaction, and Eastbay), PUMA.com, and the PUMA NYC Store.