PUMA’s RS-Dreamer is continuing to shake up the sneaker market. This time PUMA has teamed with iconic video game brand Nintendo for a special colorway of J. Cole’s signature basketball shoe.
The RS-Dreamer Super Mario 64 celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario video game.
The new sneaker has design elements straight from the video game and brings them to the basketball court. The silhouette features PUMA Hoops technology including a disruptive cord lacing system for a snug and responsive fit, ProFoam midsole, and RS-Foam heel for maximum energy return, and high-abrasion rubber outsole for increased grip.
With basketball going in both the NBA and WNBA, players will lace up the new sneaker along with previous editions of the RS-Dreamer 1.
The RS-Dreamer Super Mario 64 retails for $125 and will be available starting this Friday, September 4, in-store and online at the Foot Looker Inc. Family of Brands (including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs, Footaction, and Eastbay), PUMA.com, and the PUMA NYC Store.