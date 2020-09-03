Star Wars star John Boyega recently sat down with GQ magazine where he discussed his experience with the Star Wars franchise. He criticized the franchise for marketing his character just because he is Black, and for heavily promoting his character whose role in the trilogy was eventually diminished.

After sitting down with GQ, Michael Rapaport decided to throw in his two cents on Boyega’s sentiments.

Rapaport took to Twitter to first congratulate Boyega for his accomplishments before essentially telling Boyega to be grateful that he was in a Star Wars movie.

Advertisement

@JohnBoyega Yo my man you have done so much in such a short period of time. Congrats.. but you ain’t the first actor to have an un nuanced character in a Star Wars movie #beniciodeltoro Welcome to show business. Shit doesn’t always go ur way — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 2, 2020

Boyega responded to Rapaport saying “Did you read the article ? thanks for the additional name to my list though,” most likely referring to his list of people who have criticized him for speaking out about his experience.

“Things don’t always work out the way YOU plan. Happens to ALL of Us. Again be grateful for all u done so far which is a lot more than TONS of great actors of all races who also had roles cut down & will continue to” Rapaport responded.

Ya I read the article. That’s why I tweeted u. It’s show business.

Things don’t always work out the way YOU plan.Happens to ALL of Us. Again be grateful for all u done so far which is a lot more than TONS of great actors of all races who also had roles cut down & will continue to — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 2, 2020

“:) no. Thanks though,” Boyega responded.

🙂 no. Thanks though. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) September 2, 2020

The internet quickly came to Boyega’s defense, scolding Rapaport for putting his nose in business that doesn’t pertain to him.

What has Michael Rapaport ever done is his whole entire career that gives him the audacity to fix his chapped lips at John Boyega, talmbout “un-nuanced roles are just showbiz”. Of course *your* characters are not nuanced, you’re just doing guest-appearances babe. pic.twitter.com/Eu45psRHOy — Tasha J. (@theglossier) September 2, 2020

John Boyega politely telling Michael Rapaport to go fuck himself. pic.twitter.com/VL1Nk2vxG4 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) September 2, 2020

Not Michael Rapaport, always digging into Black culture Rapaport, all lives mattering a Black man speaking about some really real shit. And telling him to "be grateful". You might as well just add the "boy" in there cuz everything else indicates you were thinking it. Whew. pic.twitter.com/mlTbtVGu8v — Annalise Keating's vacation fund (@moniquely_uniq) September 2, 2020