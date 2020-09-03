Joyner Lucas is back with his latest single and visual to “Fall Slowly.” Ashanti is starring in the imitate video. Lucas is gearing up for his forthcoming album, Evolution, that is set to release on Friday, September 18.

The inseparable couple has toxic flaws in their relationship. One part they are very lovey-dovey and the next is they are putting their hands on each other. Their love is being tested through domestic abuse and it shows at the end that Ashanti is pregnant.

Peep the visual above.

