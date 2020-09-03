Financial climate publication Forbes released their list of highest paid musical artists, ranking Kanye West as the highest paid musician of the year, making at least twice as much money as any of the other artists on the list.

Forbes highest paid musician list

His Yeezy collaboration with adidas is what earned the music and fashion icon the lion’s share of his 2020 earnings. Also, West gets an annual royalty from the global sneaker giant, bolstering his bank account beyond competitors. Last year alone, the Yeezy brand made an estimated $1.3 billion in sales.

Ye’ also made Forbes’ list of musicians, he also is the highest paid male celebrity. Out of the 100 who qualified for this list, West was the only musician.

