Today, to kick off the celebration of the 30th Anniversary of LL COOL J’s double-platinum album, Mama Said Knock You Out, Rock The Bells, the global lifestyle brand dedicated to classic Hip-Hop created by LL Cool J, is joining forces with iconic boxing brand Everlast for a limited-edition boxing robe.

Designed by Alexander-John and inspired by the O.G. artwork from the album, the Rock The Bells x Everlast “Mama Said Knock You Out” Ring Robe captures the vibe and intensity of the Grammy-Award winning title track, with a distinct reference to the opening line, “Don’t Call it a Comeback.”

For the collaboration, Rock The Bells gathered past and present boxing champions, Gabriel Rosado, Andre Dirrell, Andre Berto, Abner Mares, and Mikey Garcia to model the robe and reflect on what they all universally describe the track as , “an anthem.”

