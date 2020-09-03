After buzzing across the net for weeks, McDonald’s and Travis Scott have formally announced their partnership. The collaboration will start with “The Travis Scott” meal at participating restaurants across the nation.

Travis Scott is the first celebrity to be featured on the McDonald’s menu since 1992.

“The Travis Scott” meal includes a fresh beef Quarter Pounder® with Cheese, sizzling Bacon, and crisp Lettuce; World Famous Fries with BBQ Sauce to dip, and a Sprite at the price of $6.

The meal will be available for customers from September 8 through October 4 at the Drive-Thru, in-restaurant, carry-out, and by using contactless mobile order and pay through the McDonald’s app.

In addition, Scott has designed custom t-shirts for McDonald’s crews to wear during the promotion and he will support the brand’s recent marketing efforts to spark excitement and engagement among younger audiences.

More in the partnership will be revealed in the future. You can see the announcement form Travis below.