NFL Announces All Facilities Will Be Closed On Election Day to Encourage Everyone To Vote

The NBA made sure their players would have all the means to vote in November and it appears the NFL is doing the same.

The NFL and NFLPA put out a press release on Thursday regarding social justice initiatives. One of the decisions the league and union made is to close all team facilities on Tuesday, Nov. 3, “to ensure that every member of the NFL family has an opportunity to exercise the precious right to vote.”

Building on plans announced earlier this summer pic.twitter.com/1jwcH5qP7n — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) September 3, 2020

In addition to the election news, the NFL and NFLPA announced that a one-hour special on NBC this upcoming Wednesday will focus on “a platform for our players and allies to discuss the work that we are doing together to advance social justice and equality.” They also said teams will facilitate meetings with elected officials and law enforcement leaders to discuss ways to improve relations between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Tuesdays are usually an off day for the NFL players, but coaches normally head to the facilities.

Good to see the NFL and NFLPA are taking this presidential election seriously and encouraging everyone to vote.