Smoke DZA has announced a new album, Homegrown, which will release on RFC and Cinematic Music Group on October 2. The album will be the eighth from the Harlem native and will be an ode to his home of New York City.

Homegrown will also be the fourth release from Smoke DZA this year following the acclaimed A Closed Mouth Don’t Get Fed, Ringside 8 and The Smokers Club Presents: Smoke DZA’s Worldwide Smoke Session, which dropped on April 20.

“I’ve been working on this particular project for the last year and a half because I really never stop working until they make me stop. It was about finding my vibe and taking advantage of the creative bursts that I get,” Smoke DZA said. “Harlem is special to me, but the way I see Homegrown is that it’s organic, unforced, effortless music. Effortless lifestyle. Nothing forced.”

Advertisement

He added, “The energy at the video shoot was really high. I shot it in my old neighborhood in front of the deli I used to go to as a kid that’s not there anymore so it was symbolic. We had Philippe [Chow] on set, so the energy was really good that day.”

Ahead of the release, DZA released the video for “Hibachi,” which features Flipp Dinero and Jadakiss. The song is produced by Cinematic Music Group Founder/CEO Johnnyshipes, as well as, Young Glizzy, Drug, and Sonos.

You can see the video below along with the tracklist.