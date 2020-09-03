Dwayne Haskins has won the starting quarterback job for the Washington Football Team.

Washington’s head coach Ron Rivera made the announcement on Wednesday that Haskins will be under center for the team’s week one matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Haskins was the favorite to start all along but there was an outside chance that Washington would go with Alex Smith, who has made a remarkable recovery, or Kyle Allen.

Haskins did not fare very well as a rookie. He went just 2-5 in seven starts. Haskins only completed 58.6% of his attempts for 6.7 yards per attempt, seven touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a 76.1 passer rating.

