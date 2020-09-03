Josh Gordon’s career has been plagued with suspensions due to substance abuse violations but the league and his most recent team are giving him one more chance to play in the NFL. Gordon is expected to re-sign with the Seattle Seahawks this season but is still awaiting reinstatement from the league.

Gordon has struggled with drug abuse, specifically marijuana, as he once detailed in a 40 minute documentary with Uninterrupted. The former Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots receiver was unable to finish last season in Seattle after a failed drug test resulted in another indefinite suspension from the league.

Seahawks officially have re-signed WR Josh Gordon, per his agent @davidcanter. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2020

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gordon has been training in Seattle during the offseason. The deal will be for 1-year. The price tag has not yet been made public.

At this point, Gordon has become a low-risk high reward wide receiver option as an All-Pro talent who’s situations have prevented him from earning the big bucks. In his 5 games in Seattle last season, Gordon caught 7 balls for 139 yards.

Prior to his signing, reports came out that Gordon had sold his 2018 Super Bowl ring that he received as a member of the New England Patriots. Gordon sold the ring for $138,000 according to reports. Gordon left the Patriots prior to the playoffs to focus on his mental health and returned to the team in 2019.