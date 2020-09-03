The New York Knicks are in need of a starting point guard. While there aren’t many starting point guards available, one, in particular, is very high on the Knicks radar.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported on Wednesday that the Knicks are interested in Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Bondy adds that the Knicks will likely have over $50 million in cap space.

VanVleet, 26, could command $25 to $30 million a year, Bondy wrote. He is averaging 17.6 points and 6.6 assists on the season.

The Knicks are under new management, headed by former CAA agent Leon Rose, who apparently is looking to make a splash this offseason. Rose’s first big move was to hire former Chicago Bulls and Tom Thibodeau as a coach.

Pairing VanVleet with RJ Barrett and Mitchel Robinson could lead to a solid core unit to build a roster around.

The Raptors are currently in a 0-2 hole against the Boston Celtics. If the Celtics make quick work of the Raptors, it might help make VanVleet’s mind to go somewhere else that much easier.