LeBron James will go down as one of the greatest, if not the greatest basketball player of all time. People will continue to pit him and Michael Jordan against each other until the end of time. However, people who think Jordan is better will always bring up the fact that James is 3-6 in the NBA Finals.

Earlier today on Twitter, former Bulls point guard Jay Williams, responded to a tweet that said Giannis Antetokounmpo might be a Scottie Pippen who needs a Jordan. Williams quoted the tweet saying “So LeBron was a Pippen with D Wade once. Nothing wrong with that until you get over the hump.”

This caught the attention of LeBron, who is preparing on taking on the Houston Rockets after their win over OKC last night. LeBron did appreciate his comparison to Pippen, saying ” Explain to me what the fux I gotta do with this subject matter! I’m over here minding my damn business preparing for Houston. And by the way I ain’t never been nobody but my damn self!”

Explain to me what the fux I gotta do with this subject matter! I’m over here minding my damn business preparing for Houston. And by the way I ain’t never been nobody but my damn self! 👑 Shit! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 3, 2020

Scottie Pippen also checked original the original writer, Richard Jefferson, for his comparison to Giannis. “I’m not Giannis—I don’t have back-to-back league MVPs (he will in a matter of days)—and he’s not me. The question is… who were you as a player?” Pippen tweeted.

I’m not Giannis—I don’t have back-to-back league MVPs (he will in a matter of days)—and he’s not me. The question is… who were you as a player? 😂 https://t.co/Ce6tGU98s3 — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) September 3, 2020

Williams was then clowned by the internet for getting checked by James and Pippen.

Jay after baiting Bron fans then seeing Lebron in his mentions pic.twitter.com/y18OAMYj8G — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) September 3, 2020

Skip Bayless when he saw LeBron tweet Jay Williams. 😂 pic.twitter.com/uW7M2EqOuo — Da Kid Gowie (@DaKidGowie) September 3, 2020

“Who were you as a player” 💀 pic.twitter.com/dtauuWjhta — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) September 3, 2020