Two days after being cut from the team that drafted him, Running back Leonard Fournette signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fournette was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday as the Jags attempt to rebuild their roster.

The 2017 4th overall pick agreed to a 1-year deal worth $3.5 million according to ESPN. Fournette will compete for the starting job with Pro Bowl Running Back LeSean McCoy who recently signed with the Bucs this offseason.

The Buccaneers offense looks stacked this season. Wide Receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are coming off dual 1,000 yard seasons proving to be two of the top receivers in the league. They’ll be getting more help this season with the acquisition of two future Hall of Famers from the New England Patriots, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Fournette hasn’t lived up to the hype so far in his career but has still posted solid numbers on what was a lackluster offense. In his 3 seasons in the NFL, Fournette has rushed for 1,000 yards twice and last season added 522 receiving yards.