Leonard Fournette wasn’t out of work for too long.

Fournette took to Instagram to announce he has signed on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Fournette’s deal is for a $2 million base salary and worth up to $3.5 million.

A former first-round pick, Fournette tallied 2,631 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns on four yards per carries in three seasons in Jacksonville. He also tallied 1,009 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 134 catches with the Jaguars.

Fournette will compete with Ronald Jones for carries. LeSean McCoy and Ke’Shawn Vaughn were added this offseason and now appears, at least one of them, maybe on the way out of Tampa Bay.

With a power back like Fournette, Tom Brady has another weapon to go along a very stacked wide receivers core.