Steve Nash, With no coaching experience on his hall of fame resume, will be the next coach of the Brooklyn Nets. The contract is a four-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reports that Jacque Vaughn, who was Brooklyn’s interim head coach in Orlando and drew serious consideration for the full-time position, will remain on Nash’s staff. The Nets are making Vaughn the highest-paid assistant coach in the NBA.

Nash spent the majority of his career with the Phoenix Suns. He also played for the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. The Hall of Famer won two NBA MVP awards and was named an All-Star eight times.

Advertisement

In a statement released by the Nets, Nash said: “I am honored to have this opportunity with such a first-class organization and would like to thank Sean, Joe and his wife, Clara, for having faith in my ability to lead this team forward. Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn. I am as excited about the prospects of the team on the court as I am about moving to Brooklyn with my family and becoming impactful members of this community.”

Brooklyn finished this season at 35-37 as Kevin Durant was injured for the entire year and Kyrie Irving only played 20 games due to injuries. The Nets were going to be one of the most fascinating teams in the league next season even before they hired Nash as head coach.

With a championship roster in place, expectations will be high for Nash to deliver a championship in Brooklyn.