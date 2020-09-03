According to several confirmed reports, a suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of the daughter of Crunchy Black of Three 6 Mafia.

Black’s daughter Ashley Carter and her boyfriend Waquel Richardson were both shot while sitting in their vehicle at the Fairview Inn in Memphis, Tenn. on August 28. Police pronounced both dead on at the scene.

Lamont Murry was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the killings last week.

Surveillance footage shows the shooter fleeing the scene in a gold Chevy Tahoe with a “distinct” rear bumper. The police were able to track the vehicle to its owner, who confirmed that Murry was driving the vehicle on the day of the murder.



Also, the owner of the Tahoe revealed that Murry attempted to spray paint the distinct bumper to conceal it.

When interrogated, Murry allegedly told investigators that the shooting was a gang retaliation for a double homicide on August 14.