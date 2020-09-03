Teyana Taylor is back in her bag with the videos, this time creating a powerful protest video for the song “Still.”

The single can be found on her third body of work, THE ALBUM, which hit the streets on Juneteenth. The new video features images from important moments in the fight for social justice across America.

Also in the video you get a look at a pregnant Taylor completely dressed as a Black Panther showing that we going to get to ideal result “By Any Means.”

Check out the new video below.