The University of Georgia Athletic Association and Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley have announced a partnership for initiatives that will cover athletics, social justice, and community.

In the partnership, Gurley will be involved in on-and-off campus activities to connect with the school, students, and alumni. The star running back will also be a mentor and featured speaker for student-athletes covering topics such as social justice, creating value beyond sport, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship.

“Athens is my second home, and playing for the Falcons will allow me to spend more time there,” said Gurley. “UGA fans embraced me as a young man, and that support has stayed with me throughout my time in the NFL. I am looking forward to getting to know the students and alumni, and making a difference in the community that has meant so much to me.”

The Athens, Georgia community will also be supposed by Gurley’s Make A Difference Every Day Foundation as they will support the youth in focusing on their physical, social, and educational health, while also hosting events in the community. M.A.D.E. will also partner with The Georgia Bulldog Club for philanthropic donor events.

The first step for M.A.D.E. is participating in the “Dawgs for Pups” campaign which will assist in raising funds to help provide internet access to kindergarten through eighth-grade students in the Athens-Clarke County School District. Donations raised will aim to provide digital learning opportunities for over 1,000 families and approximately 2,500 students in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Todd is an outstanding ambassador for our program,” said Senior Deputy Director of Athletics, Josh Brooks. “Now that he’s in our backyard, we’re excited to engage Todd in several areas. This partnership will not only create meaningful programming for our student-athletes, but also impact our local community.”

Prior to entering the NFL, Gurley was a star at UGA from 2012-14, where he earned All-SEC honors in both 2012 and 2013, and rushing for 3,285 yards and 36 touchdowns over 30 games played.