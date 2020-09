[WATCH] Black Jogger In Texas Says His Civil Rights Were Violated After False Arrest

Mathias Ometu, the jogger who was mistakenly arrested and put in jail for two days in San Antonio, Texas, has spoken out for the first time since the incident and accuses the Bexar County Jail employees and the San Antonio Police Department of unfair treatment and police brutality.

See the video below from ABC World News Tonight of Ometu’s press conference as he details what it was like being approached by a police car while going on his regular jog.

