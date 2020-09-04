50 Cent and T.I. have been going back and forth since the Tip called out 50 for a Verzuz battle. We haven’t gotten the battle yet, but if we get one we can assume there would be a lot of trolling between the two of them.

Last night, 50 Cent and T.I. mercilessly bagged on each other for some unknown reason. If there’s anything we know about Fif, its that he’ll start trolling someone just for the hell of it.

“Bro ya beard is not quite connecting like your music,” he wrote in one post. “I like that jacket, not bad. LOL,” he wrote in another.

In typical 50 Cent fashion, one post was not enough. Fif continued his roast, bringing up T.I.’s album sales from I’m Serious. Then posting a ridiculous meme about a fly and a bee.

“I’m clear you will never understand how much better i am than you are, look even my skin is darker then yours. Even if the Bee could explain to the fly why pollin is better than shit, the fly would not understand. i’m just a better specimen of a man than you punk.”

However, T.I. was not just gonna sit there and take it from 50. He went on to respond to Fif expeditiously, taking aim at 50’s “1/2” albums.

“I’m DYYYIIINNNN yo🤣🤣🤣Dis nigga @50cent slow af…😂😂😂he actually think he got a shot wit that one & 1/2 albums he got😂😂😂 U washed my boi. Now cmon & PULL YO YOUNG BABOON FACE ASS ON UP & GET SERVED CURTIS‼️”

It’s unknown how serious the beef is between these two. This interaction seemed lighthearted in comparison to 50’s beef’s with other rappers.

Fif and T.I. recently announced that they were working together to bring a T.V. series to CBS All Access. The show, Twenty Four Seven, is set to be produced by 50 and T.I. It is based on the book Notorious C.O.P.: The Inside Story of the Tupac, Biggie, and Jam Master Jay Investigations from NYPD’s First “Hip-Hop Cop.”