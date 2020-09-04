Beyonce always shows up when it counts.

Her BeyGood Foundation announced on Wednesday that they’re donating an additional $1 million to help small Black-owned businesses.

The singer joined forces with the NAACP to launch the Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund. The goal is “to help strengthen small businesses and ensure economic empowerment for Black businesses,” according to an Instagram post by BeyGOOD.

The Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund will begin accepting applications for round two later this month. For more information on how to apply or donate to the fund, visit the NAACP’s website.

Beyonce was featured in the One World: Together at Home virtual concert in April and spoke about the impact the coronavirus pandemic had on Black communities. “This virus is killing Black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America,” she told viewers.

She also wrote about George Floyd’s death on her website. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this behavior,” she stated. “No more senseless killings of human beings, no more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away.”