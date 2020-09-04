After releasing a pair of singles in “Deep Reverance” and “Harder Than My Demons,” Big Sean’s Detroit 2 has arrived.

21 tracks in length, the new album brings in a host of features from Lil Wayne to Travis Scott to Anderson .Paak to Dom Kennedy. Along with the Detroit posse cut “Friday Night Cypher,” stacking legends like Eminem alongside newcomers like 42 Dugg.



In addition to those who come on and float across the verses, Detroit 2 also features stories from Erykah Badu, Dave Chappelle and Stevie Wonder expressing key moments on their adventures in The Motor City.



Ahead of the introspective release, Sean let of a series of tweets to let him know how big the moment is.

Fuck man I got tears in my eyes, it was a lot to get to this point. Still a long way to go. Not even talking bout the music, just as a person… — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 4, 2020

My first album came out almost 10 years ago… my 1st tape 14 years ago. I’m happy to be here with you guys today 🙏🏾💙 — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 4, 2020

I pray you guys can feel my energy cause it’s pure. I don’t know if you’ll love it or hate it, but atleast I put effort into something positive. I plan on getting better and better either way and walking in my purpose! I’m here to stay. Nothing can stop me, I’m unstoppable! — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 4, 2020

It’s so many people who turned their back on me, even people I made M’s with or contributed to their life at that! But I’ll never turn my back on them or y’all. ain’t my character! So when I said on Deep Reverence about the “ones who stuck wit me” I really do it for y’all! — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 4, 2020

You can hear the full album below. Salute to Big Sean.

