After releasing a pair of singles in “Deep Reverance” and “Harder Than My Demons,” Big Sean’s Detroit 2 has arrived.
21 tracks in length, the new album brings in a host of features from Lil Wayne to Travis Scott to Anderson .Paak to Dom Kennedy. Along with the Detroit posse cut “Friday Night Cypher,” stacking legends like Eminem alongside newcomers like 42 Dugg.
In addition to those who come on and float across the verses, Detroit 2 also features stories from Erykah Badu, Dave Chappelle and Stevie Wonder expressing key moments on their adventures in The Motor City.
Ahead of the introspective release, Sean let of a series of tweets to let him know how big the moment is.
You can hear the full album below. Salute to Big Sean.
Advertisement