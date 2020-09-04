Ever since “POPSTAR” dropped from DJ Khaled and Drake there has been a consistent echo of “How the F—“ from Drizzy’s verse echoing in my head.



The duo returns with a video, bringing the Canada influence to another level as Justin Bieber co-stars.

“THEY don’t want us to shoot a #POPSTAR video,” Khaled said on Instagram. “So we got the BIGGEST #POPSTAR for the #POPSTAR video MY BROTHER @justinbieber !!!!!!!!!!”

The song was paired with “GREECE” as a two-pack from the OVO legend and Khaled. The Miami native has teased a new album on the way but an update on the arrival is currently unknown.



The comedy is heavy in this video, dig in below.

