Forbes Says Tyler Perry’s Net Worth Is Over $1B

According to the financial giant Forbes Magazine, entertainment mogul Tyler Perry has reached a monetary landmark in his illustrious career; he’s worth more than $1 billion.

With a movie catalog worth $20 million, Perry has created more than 1,200 episodes of television, 22 feature films, two dozen stage plays and a 330-acre studio lot worth almost $300 million.

“I love when people say you come from ‘humble beginnings,’ Perry told Forbes. “[It] means you were poor as hell. It also makes success sweeter. “Ownership,” he adds, “changes everything.”

Forbes estimates Perry has earned more than $1.4 billion in pretax income since 2005, with a fortune that includes homes, planes, and his mega-production studio in Georgia.