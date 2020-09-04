G-Eazy has overnight released the visuals to his new track “Down” featuring emerging Atlanta rapper Mulatto on the hook-driven, four-minute track.

The single is the first major G-Eazy film clip since early July’s “Back To What You Knew” from his most recent fifth solo studio album Everything’s Strange Here that recently dropped on RCA (Sony Music).

This single marks another step in the continued and recent ascension of Mulatto, that has recently seen her appear on tracks with Doja Cat, City Girls, NLE Choppa as well as releasing her debut 13-track studio album ‘Queen of Da Souf’ last week which charted at number 44 and featured Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, 42 Dugg, Trina, Saweetie and Murda Beatz.

The visuals to the track were executed by production company Reel Goats, adding to the overall feel of the release and features a stack of special appearances from the likes of Rob Schneider, Flo Milli, Jordyn Woods, and the rapidly emerging Saucy Santana.