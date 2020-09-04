Government officials want Anthony “Harv” Ellison, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s co-defendant who was convicted of kidnapping him, to spend at least 30 years behind bars.

The Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member convicted in July 2018 after being found guilty in a trial last year, but he was never officially sentenced. In a nine-page document that was filed on Wednesday by the federal government, they recommended that Harv should serve 30 years, practically his life in prison.

In the document, the prosecutors explained why Anthony should be behind bars. The government felt he was the “most culpable defendant convicted in this case,” a high-ranking member” of a “violent gang” who “was committed to the gang life, proud to be a member of Nine Trey, and willing to do whatever was necessary to protect the reputation of the gang.”

Advertisement

In relations to 6ix9ine’s career, it details the number of incidents that he was involved in including November 2017’s assault on Trippie Redd in a New York hotel under 6ix9ine’s lead, the brawl that took place in 2018 at Yams Day concert, and his role in an altercation at a Los Angeles airport in February 2018, which made headlines due to 6ix9ine’s participation.

In October of 2018, the government mentioned that there was a slashing that Harv was convicted of at trial, which was an event that came from an internal separation from the Nine Trey organization. Ellison told a friend that he had been shot and paralyzed by Nine Trey members aligned with 6ix9ine’s then-manager, Kifano “Shotti” Jordan. And in retaliation, Ellison slashed an associate of the shooters, permanently disfiguring him.

Ellison’s lawyers now submitted their own sentencing recommendation late last month, which included a number of letters from Ellison’s friends and family. Among the people who submitted letters testifying to Ellison’s character was Christian Ehigiagtor, 6ix9ine’s manager from mid-2017 through March 2018.

Prosecutors wrote, “Ellison’s willingness to permanently alter the visage of another, not because the victim was Ellison’s rival, but simply because the victim affiliated with Ellison’s rivals, evinces a callousness and depravity that goes beyond the pale, even in the context of gang violence.”

Ellison’s sentencing is scheduled to take place on September 24th. Meanwhile, Tekashi 6ix9ine is home free pretending to be happy.