Corey “C-Murder” Miller is currently serving a life sentence for an incident tied to a 2002 murder at a nightclub.

His ex-girlfriend, Monica, and reality star, Kim Kardashian-West, are teaming up to free the rapper.

Kim, who has made prison reform one of her strong pursuits and areas of focus over the past few years, tweeted on Sunday (Aug. 16th) that Miller, the brother of Master P, would not have been convicted of the crime if a jury was given the same evidence today.

In a series of tweets, she explained the situation of what went down the night of the incident. “On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder,” she writes. “The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted … Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict.”

Master P questioned Monica’s motives for joining forces with the beauty mogul to get his brother out of the Louisiana prison. The singer did a virtual interview with Kenny Burns on V103 Atlanta and explained what made her tap Kim for the case.

The R&B songstress explained that before she reached out to Kim, she did her homework. “Before reaching out, I researched. I researched her father. I researched why this is a desire of hers,” Monica said in the video below.

Due to the overwhelming amount of evidence, Monica feels that he was wrongfully convicted which now motivates her to work with Kim and use her platform to raise awareness about Miller’s case.

In regards to their romantic connection, Monica denied being involved with him at the time of the arrest. She is continuing to support him throughout his incarceration and has denied any speculation that she was having an affair with Miller at the time she was married to ex-husband Shannon Brown.

“The idea of the ‘relationship’ of it – of course, that’s how we knew each other but we weren’t together when he was arrested. And we weren’t together during incarcerated but that never changed out friendship,” Monica says. “It was kind of unfair when other people got brought up. For instance, my ex-husband, I never did anything disrespectful in that light. And every time I went to New Orleans, he would too.”

Corey seems appreciative of the efforts coming from the ladies as he posted on social media, “7 months ago I called @monicadenise & she conferenced in @kimkardashian ! I did not know Moses had been working to reach Kim. After our call for the first time in 19 years, I slept!! You can rest behind these walls but never do you actually sleep!” Miller added.

Watch the full interview below: