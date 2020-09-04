Sometimes its best to not say anything when you open your mouth.

The Charlotte Hornets have decided to part ways with radio play-by-play announcer John Focke over a tweet he sent that included the N-word.

The Hornets announced on Thursday that Focke has been fired for violating the organization’s social media policy.

Advertisement

Charlotte Hornets Statement: pic.twitter.com/6FS29oU5Yj — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) September 3, 2020

Obviously, Focke tied to say it was a typo but nobody believes you, you need more peoples.

Focke explained the mistake saying, “I made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Denver-Utah game. I don’t know how I mistyped. I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word. I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been sick to my stomach about it every [sic] since. I’m truly sorry that this happened and I apologize to those I offended.”

This is another reminder that while freedom of speech is free, it can still cost you. Will Focke learn from this teachable moment? Probably not.