Cam newton is officially all the way back.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick informed his players on Thursday morning that Newton will start in Week 1, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.

Newton was competing against veteran Brian Hoyer, though Hoyer never had much of a chance to win the job.

Cam Newton has officially been named the New England Patriots starting quarterback for the 2020 season according to @globejimmcbride 🔥🔥👀👀 pic.twitter.com/GJCtohP6H6 — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) September 3, 2020

On top of being named the starting quarterback, Newton was voted on as one of the team’s captains from his peers.

𝟮 𝟬 𝟮 𝟬 𝗣 𝗔 𝗧 𝗥 𝗜 𝗢 𝗧 𝗦 𝗖 𝗔 𝗣 𝗧 𝗔 𝗜 𝗡 𝗦 pic.twitter.com/Hyvc7QzPEW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 3, 2020

After losing future Hall of Famer Tom Brady, many expected this season to be a rebuilding one for the Patriots. Unfortunately for the AFC, the Patriots don’t believe in rebuilding.

Newton was a mainstay in Carolina as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft. He led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance and earned MVP honors in 2015.

If Newton brings even a glimpse of that to New England, the Patriots will be a tough out and a contender to come out the AFC again.