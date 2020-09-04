SZA has overnight released the surprise new single “Hit Different”’ featuring Ty Dolla $ign on the infectious hook on Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA Records (Sony Music Entertainment). The track is produced by legendary production duo The Neptunes (Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo) and marks SZA’s very welcome return to releasing new music after a couple of year’s hiatus – with the notable exception of a string of singles she has worked on with the likes of DJ Khaled, Justin Timberlake, The Weekend, Travis Scott and Post Malone in recent times.

SZA’s critically acclaimed debut studio album on Top Dawg, Ctrl, was released three years ago in June 2017 has since gone double platinum in America alone after charting highly worldwide, as well as earning herself five Grammy-Award nominations. The below film clip was SZA’s directorial debut, while the vocals were recorded at DJ Khaled’s house over the recent SuperBowl weekend. Great to see SZA back releasing new music, ahead of news of an eventual sophomore follow up to her now-classic debut album.