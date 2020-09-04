Yes, you read that title correctly.

Today, Tekashi 6ix9ine releases his second studio album titled TattleTales. With nine new tracks and four previously released record-breaking singles including “Gooba”, “Trollz”, which features Nicki Minaj, “Yaya” and “Punani”, Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine debuts new music with tracks featuring Akon, Nicki Minaj, SMILEZ, Leftside, and Lil AK (DJ Akademiks).

TattleTales follows Dummy Boy as Tekashi’s second studio album independently distributed by Create Music Group.

Tracklist includes:

LOCKED UP P2 Ft. Akon TUTU GOOBA WAIT CHARLIE Ft. SMILEZ TROLLZ Ft. Nicki Minaj NINI Ft. LeftSide PUNANI YAYA LEAH Ft. Akon GATA Ft. Lil AK GTL AVA

Also, Tekashi is premiering his “Tutu” video on YouTub today, which you can find below.