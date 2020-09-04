Yes, you read that title correctly.
Today, Tekashi 6ix9ine releases his second studio album titled TattleTales. With nine new tracks and four previously released record-breaking singles including “Gooba”, “Trollz”, which features Nicki Minaj, “Yaya” and “Punani”, Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine debuts new music with tracks featuring Akon, Nicki Minaj, SMILEZ, Leftside, and Lil AK (DJ Akademiks).
TattleTales follows Dummy Boy as Tekashi’s second studio album independently distributed by Create Music Group.
Tracklist includes:
- LOCKED UP P2 Ft. Akon
- TUTU
- GOOBA
- WAIT
- CHARLIE Ft. SMILEZ
- TROLLZ Ft. Nicki Minaj
- NINI Ft. LeftSide
- PUNANI
- YAYA
- LEAH Ft. Akon
- GATA Ft. Lil AK
- GTL
- AVA
Also, Tekashi is premiering his “Tutu” video on YouTub today, which you can find below.