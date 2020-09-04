Tory Lanez’s meteoric rise and fall in 2020 is something that might go down in the history books. The Canadian rapper/singer was set to come out of the quarantine an even bigger star than when he entered. Lanez even got himself a deal with MTV after his popular “Quarantine Radio” Instagram episodes. He could be found all over Megan Thee Stallion’s IG lives.

All of that changed the night he decided to shoot Meg for unknown reasons and a couple of weeks ago where Meg named Lanez as her shooter.

Now that Lanez is one of the most hated men in America his music sales are suffering as well. According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, Lanez streaming numbers floated around the 20 million to 30 million marks around June. Ever since Meg confirmed rumors that Lanez shot her, his streams have dropped significantly to around 9 million.

Many people have decided to boycott Tory’s music. Lakers guard J.R. Smith even took to Insta to directly call out anyone still supporting Lanez. “This clown shoots a female an [SIC] y’all listening to his music like it’s okay. Tf @torylanez you a straight [clown]. … an [Sic] tell whoever to hit my line it’s whatever.”

Lanez has since denied that his music streams have dropped by 40%. He hit up HotNewHipHop’s Twitter to tell them “Lmao that’s such a lie . 40% where?!! I have twenty-seven million monthly listeners on Spotify currently.”

Even though Lanez is willing to defend his streaming numbers he has kept quiet about the Megan Thee Stallion situation.