Usher announced earlier today that he is kicking off his residency in Las Vegas next summer.

Usher is set to headline his residency at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace on July 16, 2021.

“I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” he said in a statement. “My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they’ve never seen or heard before!”

Advertisement

Promoters promise that Usher’s Vegas residency is a “fully immersive” experience and will tap on all of Usher’s talents such as singing, dancing, and acting. In a statement to Rolling Stone Usher stated that “Since I was 21 years old, I’ve really anticipated getting to go to Vegas and play the shows the way that they did in the early days,” he says. “The vibe of Las Vegas is everything on steroids — the best clubs, the best shows, the best food, all of it. To finally be able to get this opportunity, to share myself and also to share my history with my audience, I can’t wait for it.”

Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, September 10th at 10:00 a.m. PT. Presale tickets will be available beginning Monday, September 7th at 10:00 a.m. PT until Wednesday, September 9th at 10:00 p.m. PT.

General admission prices start at $59. There is also a limited number of VIP and meet and greet tickets available as well. $1 of every ticket will go towards Usher’s New Look, Inc. organization that provides funding for programs for underserved youth.

Here are the dates:

July 16, 2021

July 17, 2021

July 21, 2021

July 23, 2021

July 24, 2021

July 28, 2021

July 30, 2021

July 31, 2021

December 28, 2021

December 29, 2021

December 31, 2021

January 1, 2022