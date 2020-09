[WATCH] Snoop Dogg Pops Up At First Day Of School In Virtual College Chemistry Classes

A chemistry class got a once in a lifetime first day when rap icon Snoop Dogg showed up on their virtual screens to make sure the students read their syllabuses.

Pierce College’s Dr. Benny in Los Angeles recruited Snoop to have an unconventional, yet surefire way to get his students interested in his class on the first day, which has now made him the coolest professor in the school.