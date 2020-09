On his ESPN show First Take, sports pundit Stephen A. Smith gave an unconventional insight to the hiring of Hall Of Fame NBA player Steve Nash as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. According to Smith, Nash got the job because of his “white privilege.”

“This is one of the toughest positions I’ve ever had to take,” said Smith. “Ladies and gentlemen, there’s no way around this. This is white privilege. This does not happen for a Black man.”