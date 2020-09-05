Last month, disgraced R&B crooner R. Kelly made headlines after sustaining a beating at the hands of another inmate in the Chicago, Illinois Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC).

Initially, few details emerged about the assault Kelly sustained when the first reports about his beating became public. MCC officials confirmed that Kelly’s placement in protective custody was a procedural move, which is undertaken when high-profile inmates become involved in disputes and fear for their lives.

Now it’s being reported that Kelly’s assailant has been identified as 39-year-old Jeremiah Farmer, a member of the Latin Kings, a notoriously violent street gang. Last year, Farmer was convicted on racketeering charges, which was initially an indictment that outlined a horrific double-murder conspiracy prosecutors linked him to. The case evolved in 1999 after the bloodied bodies of two men were found dead inside their automobile business.

The Chicago Sun-Times newspaper reported that Farmer filed a six-page document with the Seventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. In the document, Farmer justified why he attacked Kelly.

“[I assaulted Kelly with the] hopes of getting spotlight attention and the world news’ notice to shed light on [corruption committed by the U.S. government],” he wrote in his filing.

Kelly is currently in federal custody at MCC awaiting trial on multiple crimes, including aggravated sexual assault and racketeering charges. However, the Grammy Award-winning musician has been serving time in a segregation unit after he was battered by another MCC inmate following a jailhouse altercation between the two men.